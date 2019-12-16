IPL Auction 2020: Franchises Keeping Eye on Situation in Kolkata

The Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) has led to widespread protests across the country and one of the majorly affected areas is West Bengal. In fact, with the Indian Premier League (IPL) auction in Kolkata a little over 72 hours away, franchises are keeping a close eye on the turn of affairs in the City of Joy.

Speaking to IANS, a senior official of one of the franchises said that it was but obvious that one would want to know the situation as there have been reports of violent protests in the state.

"Not too worried, but yes, an eye has to be kept on developments. With the auction on Thursday and rallies on in the state from today, we need to keep monitoring the situation for sure," the official said.