2020 IPL Auction: Delhi Capitals’ Full Squad List

The Delhi Capitals came into the 2020 IPL auction needing to fill up 11 slots and with Rs 27.85 crore to spend.

While they did get into the bidding war for Pat Cummins, their limited budget didn't allow the franchise to outbid the other teams as Cummins was ultimately bout for Rs 15.50 crore.

They were busy in the off season as well, brining in the captains of two franchises - R Ashwin from Kings XI Punjab and Ajinkya Rahane from Rajasthan Royals, both in trades.

However, with 5 overseas slots empty, Delhi’s focus definitely is on recruiting foreign talent specially with the solid Indian core the franchise does boast of. Coach Ricky Ponting has the likes of Rishabh Pant, Shikhar Dhawan, Ishant Sharma and Prithvi Shaw for firepower and while they were young and budding talents when they joined the franchise, all four players have come into their own over the last year and will definitely need to step up, if the franchise is to win the elusive title in 2020’s summer.