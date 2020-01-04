IPL 2020: IPL GC Could Remove Double Headers, Change Start Time

Another official said that it was the issue of double headers which has seen the BCCI moving the start of the tournament to the last week of March rather than starting from April 1, a move that would help teams get a majority of their foreign recruits in the line-up.

"Had we gone in with double headers, we could have had our foreign players with us from the start of the tournament. Since that isn't an option even on weekends, so we must start early so that the tournament ends by the last week of May. So, we have to do without our foreigners in the beginning," the official told IANS.

Change in Match Timings?

In fact, another major area of concern is the start time of the games. Star is said to be keen to start around 7 p.m. or 7:30 p.m. so that the games end before midnight. But franchises believe that for crowds to come in at that point in time on a working day is almost impossible.

"If you are living in a metro, you do know the kind of traffic issues there is say in Delhi, Mumbai or Bengaluru. Do you seriously believe that it is possible for people to leave office at around 6 p.m. and then come into the stadium with their families by the time the game gets underway? This is an area that needs to be taken into consideration before changing the timing of the game," the official pointed.