IPL 2020 vs Coronavirus: How Long Before BCCI’s Bubble Bursts?

This at a time where many football matches across Europe are either cancelled or played behind closed doors. Formula 1, Olympic qualifiers, tennis and golf events are being cancelled and even the NBA has suspended all operations. The most the BCCI has done as a preventive measure is send out an advisory telling players to “avoid close contact with outsiders and not handle unknown phones for selfies” during the ongoing ODI series against South Africa.

Also, they have directed ‘all public washrooms at the Dharamsala stadium to be stocked with hand wash and sanitisers’.

However, the bubble the board was existing in burst on 11 March when the new visa guidelines issued by the Indian government effectively ruled out most of the overseas players from the IPL at least till 15 April because their ‘business visas’ aren’t exempt from the new guidelines.

And this is where the IPL and the BCCI is now forced to sit up and take action. What happens if foreign players are not allowed in India through the league. Worse — what happens if they themselves refuse to travel to India? There are, after all, dozens of flights they need to take through the season and numerous players they come into contact with.

All IPL contracts are insured but at this late stage, it is probably too late for franchises to look for replacement players.

There’s also the now-ignored government guideline to all sports federations, including the BCCI, to avoid any public gathering.