Lynn, Miller, Banton: 5 Absolute Steals for Teams in IPL Auction

Like the game of cricket, the auctions of the Indian Premier League (IPL) have been a great leveller over the years. It was no different on Thursday in Kolkata at the 2020 IPL auctions, where 62 players were picked by 8 teams after over 100 went under the hammer.

On one hand we had young, uncapped, rookie cricketers going for big bucks – more than ten times their base price. And then we had well-established international names, who have played the IPL in the previous editions, struggling to even get an opening bid.

There were also a couple of less unfortunate ones, who did manage to be picked by teams but at a lesser price than what would have been expected because of their talent and years of experience.

Here’s a look at the best bargains from the latest edition of the IPL auction.