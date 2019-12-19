IPL Auction: Yashasvi Bags 2.4 Cr, Priyam Garg Goes For 1.90 Cr

With almost all players set to go back into the pool for the 2021 season, Thursday's auction was supposed to be more about investing in youth and buying uncapped Indian players if some of the tacticians involved with the eight franchises are to be believed.

Speaking to IANS, a member of one of the IPL-winning franchises said that it is more about bagging players who can be groomed over the next couple of seasons rather than spending on big names for just a season.

"See, as a franchise we feel that this auction is about investing in the youth and not so much about spending on the stars available. After all, you never know what rules and regulations the IPL Governing Council will put for the gala auction in 2021. At present, it is a safer bet to go for someone like a Priyam Garg who can be groomed over the next few years and turned into a talent like say Mumbai Indians' Jasprit Bumrah," the official said.