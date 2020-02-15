IPL 2020 League Stage Schedule Out: Mumbai to Face CSK in Opener

Apart from the opening day and the last day of the league stage, which will be on March 29 and May 17, respectively, Sundays will feature two matches. In a first, there will be no double headers on Saturdays.

To accommodate the extra matches, the league stage has been extended by a week. The league stage for the 2020 season will thus be 50 days long, as opposed to 44 days last year.

Royal Challengers Bangalore, Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders were the three franchises who shared their league campaign schedule on their social media accounts.