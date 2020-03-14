Hope COVID-19 Subsides and IPL Goes on: KKR Owner Shah Rukh Khan

"Hope the spread of the virus subsides & the show can go on. BCCI & team owners in consultation with the govt will keep a close watch & decide the way fwd in the health interest of ever1. Lovely 2 meet every1 & then sanitise ourselves repeatedly," the tweet added.

The IPL is expected to be held without any spectators to ensure compliance with the government directive of avoiding large gatherings in view of the deadly virus, which has caused more than 5,000 deaths globally.

In India, over 80 people have tested positive so far and two people have died.