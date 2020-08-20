Harbhajan to Not Travel With CSK Squad to the UAE on Friday

Senior off-spinner Harbhajan Singh will not be leaving on Friday for Dubai with the rest of his Chennai Super Kings (CSK) teammates for the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) owing to personal reasons.

As per a report in ESPNcricinfo, the veteran India tweaker will arrive a week or ten days later than the squad in the UAE ahead of the IPL which begins from September 19.

All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, who had missed the camp in Chennai due to personal reasons, will be on the flight on Friday, the report further said.