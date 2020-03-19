Fate of IPL 2020 Can Only be Decided After 15 April: Kiren Rijiju
The Sports Ministry has made it clear that the fate of the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League can be decided only after the government comes out with a fresh advisory after 15 April, keeping in mind the situation with regards to the coronavirus outbreak.
Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju reiterated that while it is the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) which decides on cricketing matters, the pandemic is something which has a direct effect on the lives of the citizens of the country.
"After 15 April the government will come up with new advisory and guidelines according to the situation,” the Sports Minister said. “BCCI is a body that looks after cricket which is not an Olympic sport.”
The BCCI earlier put the IPL on hold till April 15 even though the tournament was set to start from 29 March after the government issued a travel advisory which made it clear that foreign players wouldn't be issued visas to come into the country. This was done in a meeting on 11 March.
The Delhi government went a step further and said that there would be no IPL matches in the national capital till March 31.
BCCI President Sourav Ganguly also informed the media after the meeting with IPL franchise owners last Saturday at the BCCI HQ in Mumbai that all calls would be taken keeping in mind the advisory from the government.
