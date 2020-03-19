Fate of IPL 2020 Can Only be Decided After 15 April: Kiren Rijiju

The Sports Ministry has made it clear that the fate of the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League can be decided only after the government comes out with a fresh advisory after 15 April, keeping in mind the situation with regards to the coronavirus outbreak.

Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju reiterated that while it is the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) which decides on cricketing matters, the pandemic is something which has a direct effect on the lives of the citizens of the country.

"After 15 April the government will come up with new advisory and guidelines according to the situation,” the Sports Minister said. “BCCI is a body that looks after cricket which is not an Olympic sport.”