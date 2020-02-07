Delhi Capital’s Lalit Yadav Wants to Emulate Iyer, Pant & Shaw

Lalit Yadav, who has been picked up by Delhi Capitals for the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), is looking forward to being a part of the tournament for the first time.

"This tournament is a huge platform for upcoming cricketers," he said.

Yadav was roped in by Delhi Capitals at his base price of Rs 20 lakh at the 19 December auction held in Kolkata last year.

Citing Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant and Prithvi Shaw as examples of how the team supports young domestic players, the all-rounder said, "Delhi Capitals, in particular, is the best team for young Indian cricketers. I see this as an important stepping stone to eventually playing for India one day, like Shreyas, Rishabh and Prithvi."