BCCI Invites ‘Expression of Interest’ Bids for IPL Title Sponsor

"Each EOI must be delivered by email to the following address: eoi@bcci.tv with the following subject line "EOI for Title Sponsor for IPL 2020" and must be received by 5.00pm IST on August 14, 2020," the statement read.

"Any EOIs received after this deadline will not be considered unless BCCI decides otherwise at its sole discretion."

"Post-delivery of the EOI, BCCI shall inform the Rights, product categories and entitlements to the interested third parties. The final bid should be sent to eoi@bcci.tv between 11 am and 1 pm on August 18, 2020. The above time schedule is subject to revision by BCCI at its sole discretion."