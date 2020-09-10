Watch: Rohit Sharma’s Monstrous Six Hits a Moving Bus During Nets

With just over a week to go for the Indian Premier League, all eight franchises have been putting in their best effort to prep for the season. Since coming out of their compulsory quarantine, Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma and his men have also been in practice mode, sweating it out at the nets.

The defending champions’ social media handle on Wednesday, 9 September, shared a video where Sharma can be seen smashing a massive six during a nets session.

The 95-meter six flew right out of the ground and landed on a moving bus. Sharma followed-up his explosive shot with a celebration, throwing his fist in the air.