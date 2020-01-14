Indian Test Team, Punia Win Top Honours in Sportstar Awards
The Indian Test side was named the Team of the Year while star wrestler Bajrang Punia was chosen as the Sportsman of the Year in individual category at the Sportstar Aces Awards on Monday, 13 January.
Chess ace Koneru Humpy and star shooter Apurvi Chandela jointly won the Sportswoman of the Year (Individual Sports) Award.
World champion shuttler P V Sindhu won the Sportswoman of the Year (racquet sports) Award while legendary tennis player Leander Paes, who is set to retire this year, bagged the Special Recognition Award at a glittering function.
The Indian Test team had a phenomenal record last year, winning a historic series in Australia for the first time.
In the home season, the Test team whitewashed South Africa (3-0) and Bangladesh (2-0).
The jury comprised former India captain Sunil Gavaskar, chess ace Vishwanathan Anand, the Hindu Publishing Group chairman N Ram, former India hockey captain M M Somaya, Olympian shooter Anjali Bhagwat and Olympian shuttler Aparna Popat.
