Indian Sprinter Dhanalakshmi Handed 3-Year Ban by AIU for Failing Dope Test

Top Indian sprinter Sekar Dhanalakshmi has been handed a three-year ban by the Athletics Integrity Unit of the world governing body for failing an out-of-competition dope test in May.

Dhanalakshmi's sample taken on May 2 in Antalya, Turkey where she had a training stint along with other Indian athletes, was found to contain metandienone, an anabolic androgenic steroid and a non-specified substance prohibited at all times under the WADA Code.

The test was done at the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) accredited laboratory in Lausanne, Switzerland.