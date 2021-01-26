Padma Shri for 6 Sportspersons & Legendary Coach OM Nambiar

Mouma Das

Age: 36 years (West Bengal)

Sport: Table tennis

Achievements: She was a member of the Indian team -- also comprising Manika Batra, Sutirtha Mukherjee, Madhurika Patkar, Pooja Sahasrabudhe - that won the women's team gold at the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast, Australia.

She, along with Manika, also clinched the women's doubles silver in Gold Coast. Mouma and Manika reached the quarterfinals of the doubles of the 2017 World Table Tennis Championships, becoming the first Indian pair to do so. She competed at the 2004 and 2016 Olympic Games, in Athens and Rio, respectively. Born in Narkeldanga, Kolkata, she has been representing India in international competitions since the early 2000s. She was awarded the Arjuna Award in 2013.