India vs New Zealand Live Stream: NZ Won the Toss, Chose To Field
India clinched their first-ever T20 International series in New Zealand and have an unassailable 3-0 in the five-match series after they won the third T20I held at Seddon Park in Hamilton.
In a thriller of a tie in Hamilton, India defeated New Zealand via Super Over after the match ended in a tie.
India after setting a target of 180, managed to restrict the hosts at 179/6. In the final over of the match, New Zealand needed nine runs and had six wickets in hand.
Ross Taylor started the final over with a six, over the deep mid-wicket. However, Mohammed Shami not only defended three runs of the last five deliveries, he was successful in picking two wickets in those five balls.
India vs New Zealand 4th T20 Live Score Updates
- New Zealand captain Tim Southee won the toss and chose to field against India in the 4th T20I in Wellington
- New Zealand (Playing XI): Martin Guptill, Colin Munro, Tom Bruce, Ross Taylor, Tim Seifert(w), Mitchell Santner, Scott Kuggeleijn, Tim Southee(c), Ish Sodhi, Hamish Bennett, Daryl Mitchell
- India (Playing XI): Sanju Samson, Lokesh Rahul(w), Virat Kohli(c), Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Navdeep Saini
New Zealand came out to bat first in the Super Over. India opted for Jasprit Bumrah who gave away 17 runs in 6 balls. India managed only 8 runs in the first four balls of their Super Over.
With 10-runs were required off the last two balls - Rohit Sharma smashed two back-to-back sixes to hand India the Super Over, the match and the series.
The host will now be looking forward to revive the series and defeat the Indian team in the upcoming fourth T20I on 31 January.
To watch India vs New Zealand 4th T20I LIVE, check the details given below:
When will India vs New Zealand 4th T20I Begin?
India vs New Zealand 4th T20 will start from 12:30 PM IST on Friday, 31 January.
Where To Watch India vs New Zealand 4th T20 LIVE on TV?
India vs New Zealand 4th T20 will be telecasted LIVE on the Star Sports Network and DD Sports.
How To Watch India vs New Zealand 4th T20 online?
India vs New Zealand 4th T20 will be telecasted LIVE on Hotstar.
Where can I follow India vs New Zealand 4th T20 live updates?
You can follow live updates and score for India vs New Zealand 4th ODI on The Quint’s official website.
Where will India vs New Zealand 4th T20 be played?
India vs New Zealand 4th T20 will be played at the Westpac Stadium in Wellington.
India vs New Zealand T20 Series Squads
India: Rohit Sharma, Lokesh Rahul(w), Virat Kohli(c), Shreyas Iyer, Shivam Dube, Manish Pandey, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Sanju Samson, Kuldeep Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Washington Sundar, Navdeep Saini
New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Colin Munro, Kane Williamson(c), Tom Bruce, Ross Taylor, Tim Seifert(w), Mitchell Santner, Scott Kuggeleijn, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Hamish Bennett, Daryl Mitchell, Blair Tickner
