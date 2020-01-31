India vs New Zealand Live Stream: NZ Won the Toss, Chose To Field

India clinched their first-ever T20 International series in New Zealand and have an unassailable 3-0 in the five-match series after they won the third T20I held at Seddon Park in Hamilton.

In a thriller of a tie in Hamilton, India defeated New Zealand via Super Over after the match ended in a tie.

India after setting a target of 180, managed to restrict the hosts at 179/6. In the final over of the match, New Zealand needed nine runs and had six wickets in hand.

Ross Taylor started the final over with a six, over the deep mid-wicket. However, Mohammed Shami not only defended three runs of the last five deliveries, he was successful in picking two wickets in those five balls.