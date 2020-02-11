India vs New Zealand Live Streaming: How To Watch 3rd ODI LIVE?

India are facing New Zealand in the third and the final ODI of the series on Tuesday, 11 February.

The Indian cricket team, after losing the initial two matches, will be coming out in force to defend a clean sweep against New Zealand.

The Black Caps have shown a tremendous comeback after being whitewashed in the T20 series by the Indian cricket team. The major difference between the two sides has been the top-order’s impact. Indian opening duo Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan missing out due to injuries, skipper Virat Kohli not scoring big and the experimentation in the squad did not work out well for the Indian cricket team in the ODI series.

However, the young and inexperienced openers Prithvi Shaw and Mayank Agarwal are not living up to the potential. India will be looking to end the series with a high. To watch the final ODI between India and New Zealand, check the details given below.