India vs New Zealand Live Streaming: How To Watch 3rd ODI LIVE?
India are facing New Zealand in the third and the final ODI of the series on Tuesday, 11 February.
The Indian cricket team, after losing the initial two matches, will be coming out in force to defend a clean sweep against New Zealand.
The Black Caps have shown a tremendous comeback after being whitewashed in the T20 series by the Indian cricket team. The major difference between the two sides has been the top-order’s impact. Indian opening duo Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan missing out due to injuries, skipper Virat Kohli not scoring big and the experimentation in the squad did not work out well for the Indian cricket team in the ODI series.
However, the young and inexperienced openers Prithvi Shaw and Mayank Agarwal are not living up to the potential. India will be looking to end the series with a high. To watch the final ODI between India and New Zealand, check the details given below.
When Will India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI Start?
India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI will start from 7:30 am IST on Tuesday, 11 February.
Where To Watch India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI LIVE on TV?
India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI will be telecasted LIVE on the Star Sports Network and DD Sports.
How To Watch India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI Online?
India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI will be telecasted LIVE on Hotstar.
Where To Follow India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI LIVE Updates?
You can follow LIVE updates and score for India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI on The Quint’s official website.
Where will India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI be Played?
India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI will be played at Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui
India vs New Zealand ODI Series Squad
India: Virat Kohli (c), Mayank Agarwal, Prithvi Shaw, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant (wk), Shivam Dube, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravindra Jadeja, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Navdeep Saini, Shardul Thakur and Kedar Jadhav
New Zealand: Kane Williamson (c), Hamish Bennett, Tom Blundell, Colin de Grandhomme, Martin Guptill, Kyle Jamieson, Scott Kuggeleijn, Tom Latham (wk), James Neesham, Henry Nicholls, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Blair Tickner and Ross Taylor.
