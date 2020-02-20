India vs NZ Live Streaming: Watch the 1st Test Online on Hotstar

India and New Zealand will be playing the first match of the two Test series starting Friday, 21 February.

After India won the T20 international series with a clean sweep, there were high expectations from them of winning the ODI series as well. However, in stark contrast, the Kiwis drubbed Virat Kohli’s men 3-0.

The Indian batting line-up will see two inexperienced openers, Prithvi Shaw and Mayank Agarwal, yet again while India has not been able to build a successful past record in New Zealand. There will be high hopes from India’s Test vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane who scored his first Test ton at the Basin Reserve in Wellington - the venue for the first Test between India and New Zealand.

Speaking of Indian bowlers, India pacers have managed to bowl well overseas in recent times. Looking at the ICC World Test Championship so far, India are not just unbeaten but they also managed to bag all 20 wickets against West Indies in 2019 - their last Test campaign. The tour of West Indies was also the only series India played away from home, having beaten South Africa and Bangladesh at home prior to that. India, ranked No 1 in the ICC Test rankings, are also unbeaten so far in the World Test Championship.

To watch the first Test between India and New Zealand LIVE, check the details given below: