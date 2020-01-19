India vs Australia 3rd ODI: How to Watch LIVE Telecast on Hotstar?

With the three-match series tied at 1-1, hosts India took on Australia in decider at the M Chinnaswamy stadium in Bengaluru on Sunday, 19 January.

After winning the toss, Steve Smith, the former Australian captain, 131-run knock powered Australia to a total of 286 against India at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. Smith scored his 9th ODI century in the 43rd over. Apart from Smith, in-form Marnus Labuschagne scored a 64-ball 54.

For India, once again Mohammed Shami was the pick among the bowlers. After a dry spell at the beginning, the pacer returned at the end of the Australian innings to take three wickets.