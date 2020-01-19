India vs Australia 3rd ODI: How to Watch LIVE Telecast on Hotstar?
With the three-match series tied at 1-1, hosts India took on Australia in decider at the M Chinnaswamy stadium in Bengaluru on Sunday, 19 January.
After winning the toss, Steve Smith, the former Australian captain, 131-run knock powered Australia to a total of 286 against India at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. Smith scored his 9th ODI century in the 43rd over. Apart from Smith, in-form Marnus Labuschagne scored a 64-ball 54.
For India, once again Mohammed Shami was the pick among the bowlers. After a dry spell at the beginning, the pacer returned at the end of the Australian innings to take three wickets.
To watch this thrilling decider between India and Australia, check how to watch India vs Australia third ODI Live telecast online and offline on TV.
When Will the 3rd ODI Between India and Australia Begin?
India vs Australia 3rd ODI match will start from 1:30 PM IST on Tuesday, January 19.
Where Can I Watch India vs Australia 3rd ODI LIVE on TV?
India vs Australia 3rd ODI can be watched on the Star Sports Network and DD Sports.
How Can I Watch India vs Australia 3rd ODI Online?
India vs Australia 3rd ODI match will be telecasted LIVE on Hotstar.
Where Can I Follow India vs Australia 3rd ODI LIVE Updates?
Where Will India vs Australia 3rd ODI be Played?
India vs Australia 3rd ODI match will be played at The Chinnaswami Stadium in Bangalore.
India vs Australia 3rd ODI Playing XI
India: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli (c), Shreyas Iyer, Lokesh Rahul (wk), Manish Pandey, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Navdeep Saini, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah
Australia: David Warner, Aaron Finch (c), Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Alex Carey (wk), Ashton Turner, Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Adam Zampa