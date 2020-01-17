India vs Australia 2nd ODI: Aus Won the Toss and Chose to Bowl
India will face Australia in the second ODI match of their three-match series at Rajkot. After a crushing 10-wicket loss in the first match at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, Virat Kohli’s Team India will be looking to save the series on Friday.
In the first ODI, Australian openers Aaron Finch and David Warner showcased high quality of batting to stitch a 258-run partnership. Meanwhile, the Indian bowlers faltered in Mumbai as they failed to take a single wicket.
The action now moves to Rajkot where Australia have won the toss and decided to put India to bat in the second ODI.
If you want to watch the live telecast of the second ODI match between India and Australia, check below the details and some frequently asked questions.
India vs Australia 2 ODI LIVE Updates
- After a decent start from Team India openers, Rohit Sharma loses his wicket by scoring 42 runs in 44 balls. Live Score: 87/1 in 15 overs.
When Will the 2nd ODI Between India and Australia Begin?
India vs Australia 2nd ODI match will begin from 1:30 PM IST on Friday, 17 January.
Where Can I Watch India vs Australia 2nd ODI LIVE on TV?
India vs Australia 2nd ODI can be watched on the Star Sports Network and DD Sports.
How Can I Watch India vs Australia 2nd ODI Online?
India vs Australia 2nd ODI match will be telecasted LIVE on Hotstar.
Where Can I Follow India vs Australia 2nd ODI LIVE Updates?
You can follow live updates and scores for India vs Australia 2nd ODI on www.thequint.com/sports
Where Will India vs Australia 2nd ODI be Played?
India vs Australia 2nd ODI match will be played at Rajkot in Gujarat.
India vs Australia 2nd ODI Playing XI
India: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli(c), Lokesh Rahul(w), Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Navdeep Saini, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah
Australia: David Warner, Aaron Finch(c), Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Ashton Turner, Alex Carey(w), Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Kane Richardson, Adam Zampa