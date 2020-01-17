India vs Australia 2nd ODI: Aus Won the Toss and Chose to Bowl

In the first ODI, Australian openers Aaron Finch and David Warner showcased high quality of batting to stitch a 258-run partnership. Meanwhile, the Indian bowlers faltered in Mumbai as they failed to take a single wicket.

The action now moves to Rajkot where Australia have won the toss and decided to put India to bat in the second ODI.

If you want to watch the live telecast of the second ODI match between India and Australia, check below the details and some frequently asked questions.