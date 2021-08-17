Men's T20 World Cup: Full Schedule, List of Matches, Timings, Dates & Venues

After a long wait, the men's T20 World Cup is finally scheduled to get underway in October 2021. The tournament was slated to be held in 2020, but was postponed due to COVID-19.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has released the full schedule for the men's T20 World Cup 2021, which will be hosted in the United Arab Emirates and Oman later this year. The qualifying will begin on October 17, and the tournament will begin on October 23 in the UAE.

The competition will begin with eight teams battling for the final four Super 12 slots. Bangladesh and Sri Lanka are undoubtedly the two most powerful teams in the qualifications, but they were unable to immediately qualify for the Super 12.