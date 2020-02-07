Tour of China Cancelled, HI Looking for New Opponent: Rani Rampal

The Indian women's hockey team's upcoming tour of China has been cancelled due to deadly coronavirus outbreak, leaving Hockey India scrambling to find a new opponent.

The team was supposed to be in China from 14 to 25 March as part of their preparation for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

"Due to the outbreak of corona virus, we are not going to China," captain Rani Rampal told IANS on Friday.

"So now our coaches are planning something with Hockey India to play another team in its place,” she added.