Indian Women’s Hockey Team Begin New Zealand Tour With 4-0 Win

Skipper Rani Rampal struck twice as the Indian women's hockey team started its first tour of the Olympic year with a confident 4-0 victory over New Zealand Development squad here Saturday, 25 January.

Besides Rani's double, Sharmila and Namita Toppo also sounded the board, while the hosts drew a blank.

India played with an intent to win after arriving here on Thursday for the tour where they will play the hosts in four matches and Great Britain in one match.

The visitors took the first half to shake off the starting blues with Rani fetching the opening goal in the third quarter.