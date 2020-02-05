Indian Women Finish NZ Hockey Tour on a High, Beat Hosts 3-0
Striker Navneet Kaur scored a brace to guide the Indian women's hockey team to a convincing 3-0 win over New Zealand in the last game of its five-match tour on Wednesday.
Navneet found the net in the 45th and 58th minutes, while Sharmila added another in the 54th minute as India drew curtains on the New Zealand tour on a bright note.
Sharmila then doubled the lead when she struck a powerful shot past the New Zealand goalkeeper in the 54th minute. Navneet found the net again just two minutes from the final hooter with a beautiful field strike.
India began the tour by thrashing New Zealand Development squad 4-0 before suffering close 1-2 and 0-1 defeats to the home senior team.
"...I am happy we produced three goals against New Zealand in the last match. This tour gave us a good insight about where we need to improve and one of the things is to create faster play than we do now," said India's chief coach Sjoerd Marijne.
"On the defence side, we need to be a bit calmer and need to improve our tackling. We will have a four week camp after a short break when we return home and we will be working on these points," he added.
The Indian team will return home on February 7.
