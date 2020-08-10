Hockey National Camp: Men’s Captain, 5 Others Test COVID Positive

Indian hockey striker Mandeep Singh has become the latest member of the Indian men's hockey team to test positive for the novel coronavirus. He is, however, asymptomatic.

"Mandeep Singh, a member of the Indian men's hockey team, who was given the COVID-19 test (RT PCR) along with 20 other players at the National Camp at SAI's National Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru, has tested COVID-19 positive, but is asymptomatic," Sports Authority of India (SAI) said in a statement on Monday.

"He is being administered treatment by doctors, along with the other five players who have tested positive," it added.