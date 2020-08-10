‘India is Not For Sale’: When Dhyan Chand Stood Up to Hitler

"It was Dada Dhyanchand, called the wizard of hockey, who in 1936 Berlin Olympics had scored six goals against Germans as India had won 8-1. Hitler had saluted Dada Dhyanchand as he offered him to join the German Army," former India hockey coach Saiyed Ali Sibtain Naqvi told IANS.

"It was during the prize distribution ceremony and Dada was silent for a few seconds, even the packed stadium went completely silent and feared that if Dhyanchand refused the offer then the dictator might shoot him. Dada had narrated this to me that he replied to Hitler with closed eyes but in a bold voice of an Indian soldier that 'India is not for sale'.

"To the utter surprise of the entire stadium, Hitler saluted him, instead of shaking his hand and said, 'German nation salutes you for the love of your country India and your nationalism.' His title of 'Wizard of Hockey' was also conferred by Hitler. Such players are born rarely in centuries," he added.

Naqvi also gave an insight into what differences he finds in hockey of yesteryear in comparison to contemporary times. India is still longing to recreate their age old performance, especially in the Olympics, and while there have been some encouraging displays, the gulf in class between the two different generational teams is clearly apparent.

"The Indian team at present is being trained and coached by European and Australians and now are playing in the European style. They have changed the entire concept of artistic hockey and mainly concentrate on physical fitness," said Naqvi, who also coached the women's team at 1978 Women's World Cup in Madrid.