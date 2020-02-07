Happy to be Part of Change in Women’s Hockey: Rani Rampal

The 25-year-old, however, understands that this is part of her responsibilities as a prominent member of the national team.

"It's not easy of course, to be speaking so much just after you have had a long flight. But then, if people want to listen to you it means you are doing something right. We share our experience so that others can learn from them. As children we all dream of the day we would see our names and faces in the news, so now we should try and enjoy it," she told IANS.

Rani said that awards are also indicative of an upward trend in the visibility that the Indian team, and women's hockey in general, has been receiving over the past few years.

"It has been a difficult journey and these awards are not given for a year's performance," she said.