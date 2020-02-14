Good Run of Results Has Helped Us Dream of Olympic Medal: Manpreet

"We are confident going into the Olympics in Tokyo. We managed to get the better of current World Champions Belgium which is an indication that we are going into the tournament with a lot of positivity. We will try our best to play good hockey on the pitch and try to win a medal at the Olympics," he added.

According to the midfielder, going into the Olympics, the team needs to improve their defence to put up a tough fight against top oppositions like Australia, Netherlands and Belgium.