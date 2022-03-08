9 Women Hockey Players Get Employed by Indian Oil Corporation

In what is a very nice bit of news for women’s sport in India, the hockey team, who finished fourth at the Tokyo Olympics, have seen some of their players be employed by Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) as part of its policy to promote sports and women's hockey.

The 9 hockey players are Suman Devi Thoudam, Rajwinder Kaur, Rashmita Minz, Sharmila Devi, Ishika Chaudhary, Bichu Devi Kharibam, Deepika, Baljeet Kaur and Akshata Dhekale, a company statement said.

The Indian women’s hockey team were among the most talked about athletes after the Summer Games, as they punched well above their weight on the way to a fourth place finish.