India Register 2nd Win in Women's Hockey; Stay Alive for QF Berth at Tokyo

Vandana Katariya scored a hat-trick for the Indian side while Neha added a fourth in what was a seven-goal thriller.

Vandana, who has been one of the best performers for the team so far, opened the scoring on the fourth minute before South Africa equalised with Tarryn Glasby to end the first quarter at 1-1.

In the second quarter, Vandana once again put India ahead, however, just like earlier in the game, South Africa equalised in the final moments when Erin Hunter put it past Savita.