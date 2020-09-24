AC Milan Forward Zlatan Ibrahimovic Tests Positive for COVID-19

Veteran AC Milan striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic has tested positive for COVID-19, the club confirmed in a statement on Thursday, 24 September. The 38-year-old will hence not be available for Milan's Europa League match against Norwegian side Bodo/Glimt.

"Zlatan Ibrahimovic has tested positive for Covid-19 following a second round of swab tests ahead of tonight's game against Bodo/Glimt," Milan said. "The Club has informed the relevant authorities and the player has been promptly placed in quarantine at home. All other team members and staff have tested negative."