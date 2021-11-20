Xavi Calls For Unity And Effort Ahead Of His Debut As Barcelona Coach

Xavi Hernandez makes his debut as FC Barcelona coach on Saturday when his side entertains local rivals Espanyol in the Camp Nou Stadium.

The former midfielder has been busy since being confirmed as the long-term replacement for Ronald Koeman almost two weeks ago, although the amount of work he has been able to carry out has been limited to an extent by having players away due to the international break.

However, he has quickly laid down the law in the dressing room with a limit on 'extra-curricular' activities and established his authority on the squad.