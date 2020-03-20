Not Just Football, PK Banerjee Was The Essence of Kolkata

He could pack a punch in 35 yard pile drivers as a player, mix emotional quotient in tactical moves, and regale any audience with unheard stories. PK Banerjee will forever remain more than a sum total of his parts in Indian football's golden folklore.

One of the greatest Indian footballers, who dazzled as a player in the 'Swinging 60s' and was probably the most sought-after coach during 'Those 70s Show' of Kolkata maidan, 'PK', or, Pradeep 'Da' to one and all, is an enduring love story that will not end even in his death.

Two Olympics (Melbourne 1956, Rome 1960), three Asian Games (58, 62, 66), gold medal as a player and bronze as a coach (1970 Bangkok) in his first big tournament, his credentials remains unmatched and are unlikely to be emulated.