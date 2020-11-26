WATCH: Gary Lineker Shares Amazing Anecdote About Diego Maradona

Former England footballer Gary Lineker, a legend in his own right, and now one of the most accomplished names in football broadcasting. Part of the England side at the 1986 World Cup, Lineker won the Golden Boot and watched on in disbelief as Diego Maradona did Diego Maradona things on the field.

On Wednesday, Lineker, who was hosting the UEFA Champions League show on BT Sport paid tribute to his one time rival.

“I felt like applauding,” was the rueful comment of Lineker after Maradona demolished England.