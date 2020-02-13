US Soccer Men’s Union Says Women’s Pay Should be Tripled

The US Men's national team urged the US Soccer Federation to sharply increase pay of the American women and accused the governing body of making low-ball offers in negotiations with the men.

The union for the women's team filed a gender discrimination lawsuit against the USSF that is scheduled for trial starting 5 May in US District Court in Los Angeles. The women agreed to a collective bargaining agreement in April 2017 that extends through 2021. The men's labour contract expired at the end of 2018.

"The women's 2017-2021 deal is worse than the men's 2011-2018 deal," the men's union said in a statement on Wednesday.