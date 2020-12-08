FC Barcelona vs Juventus: When and Where to Watch, Live Streaming
Superstar footballers Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi will be back in action against each other in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday evening when FC Barcelona host Juventus at the Camp Nou.
The storied rivalry saw some of it’s most intense battles in Spain. Messi and Ronaldo have played against each other five times -- twice (Ronaldo with Manchester United) and three (Ronaldo with Real Madrid) in the Champions League.
Barcelona will win the group unless Juventus can overtake it in head-to-head goals.
Barcelona won 2-0 in the first leg in Turin, with Ronaldo missing that match after testing positive for COVID-19.
The Catalan giants need to avoid a three-goal defeat, or any two-goal margin of defeat other than 2-0. A victory for Barcelona would make it just the eighth time a side has won all their six group matches. The former champions previously achieved the feat once before in 2002-03.
- When will the UEFA Champions League clash between FC Barcelona and Juventus begin?
FC Barcelona vs Juventus will start from 1:30 AM IST on Wednesday, 9 December.
- Where can I watch UEFA Champions League clash between FC Barcelona and Juventus on TV?
UEFA Champions League clash between FC Barcelona and Juventus can be watched on Sony TEN 2/HD.
- How can I watch UEFA Champions League clash between FC Barcelona and Juventus online?
UEFA Champions League clash between FC Barcelona and Juventus will be telecasted LIVE on SonyLiv.
- Where will UEFA Champions League clash between FC Barcelona and Juventus be played?
UEFA Champions League clash between FC Barcelona and Juventus will be played at Camp Nou in Barcelona.
Barcelona Probable XI: Ter Stegen; Dest, Araujo, Lenglet, Alba; De Jong, Pjanic, Pedri; Messi, Griezmann, Coutinho.
Juventus Probable XI: Szczesny; Cuadrado, Bonucci, De Ligt, Sandro; Chiesa, Rabiot, Bentancur, Kulusevski; Morata, Ronaldo.
