Ugly Scenes at India vs Ban U19 SAFF Women’s Final, Stones Thrown on the Pitch

Much like the match, the penalties were nip and tuck, and a resolution could not be agreed upon as it ended in an 11-11 tie. The match officials then opted to use a toss to determine the winner, with fortune smiling brightly on the Indians during the flip of the coin.

This decision triggered mayhem among the spectators, who were irked at the toss leading to the hosts missing out on the trophy. Objects – which seemed to be stones and bottles – were hurled on the pitch. Police intervention became necessary to prevent the situation from escalating.