The Making of the ‘Messi’ Tragedy at FC Barcelona

With a not-so-great recent transfer history of players and coaches, fans and critics have been quick to direct the blame at the Barcelona board, accusing them of being short-sighted.

After the recent sacking of Sporting Director Eric Abidal, there is no one on the board with any football experience on the field. It has also been rumoured that, even during Abidal’s tenure, he did not have much say in the major decisions that were taken at the club.