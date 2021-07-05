The Danish Dream Champions Underdogs' Cause at Euro 2020

This edition saw two teams participating in their first ever Euro - Finland and North Macedonia. Finland's first match on the big stage saw them defeating Denmark in what stands to be remarkable feat for the country and an emotional day for the fans who had come all the way to Copenhagen to propel their team to a memorable win on an unforgettable day in the world of football.

However, the victory was followed by two successive defeats with the buoyed Finnish team finishing third in the group, above Russia. A possible prelude to a promising successful run ahead, the Finnish team walked in with brandished tifos coloured with pride 'Finland, our time has come' igniting the hopes of a nation waiting eagerly for that very momentous evening.



North Macedonia walked into the tournament with a head full of dreams fresh off defeating a mighty German side two months back in a World Cup Qualifier. The team was led to its first ever major tournament by their veteran captain, Goran Pandev who also scored their first goal against Austria. An ambitious North Macedonian side saw immense support from their fans in all their games with the yellow and red of their flag shining bright from the stands.

The veteran striker, Pandev debuted for his national side in 2001 and it took him twenty turbulent years to see his team and himself on the big stage battling it out for glory. With countless posters adorning the stands, in the last match of his international career, North Macedonia crashed out failing to secure a win in the group stage. Despite the loss, thousands of fans across were audience to the grit and nerve of a team which bowed out with their heads held high, every player having given their all to a team which dared to dream.