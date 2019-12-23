Racism Protocol Implemented for First Time in Premier League

FIFA’s protocol for dealing with discrimination at soccer games was implemented for the first time in the Premier League on Sunday with three stadium announcements during a London derby between Tottenham and Chelsea after racist abuse was reported by Chelsea's Antonio Rudiger.

The announcements came in the second half, after Rudiger was kicked in the chest by Son Heung-min in an incident that led to the 62nd-minute sending-off of Tottenham’s South Korea forward.

Rudiger, who is black, was seen putting his hands under his armpits - seemingly mimicking a monkey gesture - in the 63rd minute.