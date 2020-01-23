PK Banerjee Responding to Treatment: Hospital
Legendary Indian footballer PK Banerjee, who was admitted to a city hospital with electrolyte imbalance, is responding well to the treatment, according to a statement issued on Wednesday, 22 January.
"A multi disciplinary Medical Board was done to review his conditions and progress. Medical Board discussed in detail and reviewed his present condition. Overall, he seems to be responding to the ongoing treatment," a statement from the hospital said.
"He underwent investigation and is being treated in the hospital by a team of doctors...," it added.
