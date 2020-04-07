Pep Guardiola Loses his Mother to Coronavirus
Manchester City coach Pep Guardiola’s mother died of coronavirus, according to the English Premier League club on Monday. She was 82-year-old.
Guardiola's club released a statement which explained: "The Manchester City family are devastated to report the death today of Pep's mother Dolors Sala Carrio in Manresa, Barcelona (north-east Spain) after contracting coronavirus. She was 82-years-old. Everyone associated with the club sends their most heartfelt sympathy at this most distressing time to Pep, his family and all their friends."
The Spaniard gained prominence during his super successful stint with FC Barcelona first as a player and then as coach. Thereafter, he went onto enjoy successful coaching spells with Bayern Munich and Manchester City
Last week Manchester City was also in the news due to their English defender Kyle Walker after it was found out that he had broken lockdown and social distancing regulations imposed to halt spread the coronavirus in order to host a party.
"Manchester City FC are aware of a story in a tabloid newspaper regarding the private life of Kyle Walker in relation to a breach of the UK lockdown and social distancing rules," said the club in a statement.
Meanwhile, both Spain and UK are reeling under the outbreak of the coronavirus with the death toll going past 66,000 globally.
