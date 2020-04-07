Pep Guardiola Loses his Mother to Coronavirus

Manchester City coach Pep Guardiola’s mother died of coronavirus, according to the English Premier League club on Monday. She was 82-year-old.

Guardiola's club released a statement which explained: "The Manchester City family are devastated to report the death today of Pep's mother Dolors Sala Carrio in Manresa, Barcelona (north-east Spain) after contracting coronavirus. She was 82-years-old. Everyone associated with the club sends their most heartfelt sympathy at this most distressing time to Pep, his family and all their friends."

The Spaniard gained prominence during his super successful stint with FC Barcelona first as a player and then as coach. Thereafter, he went onto enjoy successful coaching spells with Bayern Munich and Manchester City