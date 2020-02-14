Pep Guardiola Fears Sack at Man City If Real Madrid Tie Goes Wrong
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola said he could be sacked if he fails to beat Real Madrid in the last 16 of the Champions League.
Guardiola has won five major trophies in three seasons at the Etihad, but a failure to progress beyond the quarter-finals of the Champions League has been the big disappointment of his reign.
"I want to win the Champions League. I dream (of it) and I will enjoy preparing for the games against Madrid," Guardiola told Sky Sports.
Guardiola has a contract at the Etihad until the end of next season.
After four years at Barcelona and three in charge of Bayern Munich, he is expected to fulfil his deal and enter a fifth season at one club for the first time in his managerial career.
"We give a bad, bad message for the new generation, for our kids, to just count the winner, the trophies to win," added Guardiola.
"You say the season is a disaster but if you win the Champions League it will be exceptional. Why? It is difficult to win it. If you don't, we can say in more than 100 years of history (there) were 100 failure seasons for Manchester City. That is not true," he said.
