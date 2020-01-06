Mario Balotelli Again Subjected to Racist Abuse in Serie A Match

There was yet another incident of racism in Serie A on Sunday, 5 January as Mario Balotelli was once again the target of racist chants in Brescia's 2-1 defeat at home to Lazio.

The match was halted for a few minutes shortly after the half-hour mark and an announcement was made on the stadium's tannoy system, while Lazio coach Simone Inzaghi wildly gesticulated to the visiting fans to stop.

Brescia was leading 1-0 at the time following a goal scored by Balotelli, who had also been subjected to racial abuse earlier in the match.