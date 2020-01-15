Manchester United Scrap Planned Training Camp in Middle East

Manchester United has scrapped a planned midseason training camp in the Middle East amid high tensions in the region, manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said on Tuesday, 14 January.

"If there's one thing that worries me, it's not on the football pitch," Solskjaer said. "It's other things that worry me more.

"We were looking at the Middle East but that's definitely not going to happen," he added.

Last week, Iran launched missile attacks on two military bases in Iraq that house U.S. troops.