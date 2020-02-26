Manchester City Files Appeal Against UEFA Ban at CAS

Manchester City has filed an expected appeal at the Court of Arbitration for Sport against a two-year ban from European football competition.

The club met its late-Monday deadline to challenge UEFA, CAS said on Wednesday.

“It is not possible to indicate at this time when a final award in this matter will be issued,” the court said in a statement.

It is unclear if City will seek UEFA’s consent for a public hearing. They could also try to reach an out-of-court settlement to resolve the dispute,which CAS would likely then ratify.