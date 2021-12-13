Man United Hit by COVID-19 Ahead of PL Game Against Brentford

The club has reported the cases to the Premier League and their match against Brentford on Tuesday is now in some doubt, a BBC report said.



The people who tested positive were sent home before training. The rest of the squad trained and practice was adjusted to individual and non-contact sessions.



Aston Villa also had one positive Covid case on Sunday, which meant that an indoor recovery session was cancelled as a precaution rather than have members of the squad recovering inside the training complex at Bodymoor Heath.



Earlier, Tottenham also had a coronavirus outbreak last week, forcing the postponement of two of its games - including a match at Brighton in the Premier League.