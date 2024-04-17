Maidaan – How Rahim Led India To Asian Games Gold 12 Years After World Cup Gaffe

In 1950, India had earned qualification for the FIFA World Cup. Albeit the withdrawal of the erstwhile Burma, Indonesia and Philippines played a role in the qualification, such an achievement, viewed through the lens of today's reality, as the team languishes at the 121st spot in men's rankings, seems almost surreal. Yet, it was a reality 74 years ago.

Despite securing the spot, however, India made the unconventional decision to abstain from participation. This decision remains a perplexing enigma.

Fast forward 12 years to the 1962 Asian Games, the Indian football team had the opportunity of fighting for international eminence once again, but internal political turmoil was still looming large. Except, under the guidance of Syed Abdul Rahim, India's coach, history took a different turn, as shown in the recently released film 'Maidaan,' where Ajay Devgn portrays Rahim.

Before delving into the events of 1962, let's rewind to 1950 and delve into the circumstances preceding the World Cup.