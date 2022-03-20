ISL 2022 Final: Ace GK Prabhsukhan Gill Eyes Historic Title With Kerala Blasters

"Last season was very tough as the bubble life was new to us. But this season, we had somewhat of an idea; we knew how to keep ourselves busy. So, it was not as tough in comparison," Kerala Blasters' young goalkeeper Prabhsukhan Gill said, after the team's final training session in Goa.

"Last year, we were counting the days for the bubble life to end. This year, however, the team has also done well and it has been a little more comfortable, overall," he added.

Meanwhile, veteran Harmanjot Khabra felt a win against Hyderabad would make the hardships sweeter.

"The bubble was challenging. It was not easy, and the credit goes to the coach and the players we have. The journey has made sure the team is stronger. It was hard, and hopefully, if we win on Sunday. it will be very sweet," Khabra said.

While Khabra has had a storied career, young Gill isn't far behind, even if this is possibly his biggest game at the highest level. The goalkeeper, who was deputy to Dheeraj Moirangthem at the FIFA U-17 World Cup in 2017, has had his ups and downs so far and is glad that coach Luis Norton de Matos had shown faith in him while preparing for the showpiece event.

"I have played as a CB also in tournaments. There were tournaments when there were two kits made for me. There have been quite a few ups and downs, but despite not getting a chance in the FIFA U-17 World Cup, I played in the I-League and I took my chances. Then came the ISL, and it took me a little time. But now, with God's grace, I have managed to grab this opportunity and I am feeling good about it," Gill said, narrating his journey.

Yet again, this season, Gill wasn't the first choice under the sticks for the Kerala side; an unfortunate injury to Albino Gomes opened the door for him, and he currently leads the way for the most clean-sheets in the tournament. Kerala Blasters have registered the most shut-outs – 8 in 22 games, with Gill in goal for 7 of them.